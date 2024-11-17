Sunday, November 17, 2024
DIG inaugurates renovated police station’s building

Our Staff Reporter
November 17, 2024
HYDERABAD  -  The DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razzak Dharejo inaugurated the renovated building of the B-Section police station in Latifabad taluka here on Saturday. The police spokesman informed that the revamp was part of the SSP Hyderabad Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjar´s initiative to restore the structures and outlook of 5 police stations in Hyderabad in the first phase. He added that the other police stations which underwent the repairs included PS Qasimabad, PS Hali Road, PS Market and PS Tando Yousuf. “A police station is a face of the police force which ought to be kept neat, clean and attractive,” the DIG underscored while addressing the ceremony. He emphasized that the way the building structures of the police stations were being revamped the policemen should also reform their conduct towards the citizens. The DIG advised the cops to patiently listen to the complaints of the citizens and to take all possible efforts to help the complainants.

