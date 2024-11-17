Establishment of New Schools and Colleges in I-14 Sectors

I want to draw the attention of the Honourable Prime Minister and Federal Secretary for Education and Professional Training, Islamabad. As the capital city expands in all directions, new sectors are being created and developed. However, education, transport, and healthcare facilities are insufficient to meet the demands of this urbanisation.

There is an urgent need to establish new schools and colleges in the recently developed CDA sectors or upgrade existing institutions. Currently, there are no Federal Government or Model schools or colleges in Sectors I-14 and I-16. Establishing Home Economics Colleges or vocational institutes for female students in these areas would be particularly beneficial, serving not only these sectors but also nearby localities. Additionally, expanding sports facilities in these areas is equally essential. Prioritising the expansion of educational and recreational infrastructure in these new sectors is crucial to support the growing population.

SHAGUFTA ANSARI,

Islamabad.