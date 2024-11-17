Farmers to protest nationwide in December over agriculture tax

The Pakistan Kisan Ittehad has announced a nationwide protest in December against the imposition of an agricultural income tax, which they attribute to demands from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Khalid Mahmood Khokhar, the organization's president, stated that farmers are struggling to recover their production costs, making it increasingly challenging to sustain agricultural activities. He emphasized that the movement is non-political, adding that the imposition of this tax has left farmers in despair.

Khokhar also raised concerns about the disconnection of electricity connections for farmers, compounding their hardships. He criticized the government for neglecting agriculture, pointing out that developed countries offer support prices to protect their farming sectors, whereas food security in Pakistan remains at risk.

He alleged that agriculture is being deliberately undermined, referencing the recent import of wheat that harmed local producers. Khokhar further highlighted alarming declines in key crops: mango production has dropped by 60%, sesame seed production by 70%, and wheat yields are predicted to fall by 20-30%.

Cases against farmers and a lack of government prioritization, he warned, threaten to worsen the nation’s food security. He called for immediate attention to the sector to safeguard Pakistan’s future.