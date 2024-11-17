FO terms US lawmakers’ letter on Imran Khan’s release 'a futile exercise'

The Foreign Office has dismissed a letter from 46 US congressmen to outgoing President Joe Biden—demanding the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan—as unwarranted interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs.

The move was described as a “futile exercise” by Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

The bipartisan letter called for the immediate release of the former prime minister and other political prisoners, citing findings by the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention. It also referenced alleged human rights violations in Pakistan, echoing a similar communication sent to President Biden in October.

Baloch underscored that the US administration is in a transitional phase following the presidential elections, suggesting the letter is unlikely to influence US authorities. She criticized the congressmen for their “misplaced” concerns and stated that the resolution reflects a misunderstanding of Pakistan’s political and electoral systems.

The PTI, sharing the letter on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, emphasized its bipartisan support in the US Congress. However, the Pakistani government reiterated its stance, rejecting the resolution as based on an “incomplete understanding” of the country’s internal dynamics.