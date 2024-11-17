‘Foolproof security to be provided to Sikh pilgrims’

ISLAMABAD - DPO Attock Sardar Ghayas Gul has said that foolproof security will be provided to the Sikh pilgrims coming to Gurdwara Siri Punja Sahib Hassan Abdal to participate in the 555th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, a press release issued from Police Headquarters Attock said. Under the command of DPO Attock Ghayas Gul and supervision of SP Investigation Javeria Jameel, 08 DSPs, 21 inspectors, 131 upper subordinates, 75 head constables, 600 constables, 33 lady constables and 29 elite sections have been deputed to ensure security cover. The Sikh pilgrims during their stay in Gurdwara Punja Sahib will perform different rituals including holy bath and recitation of Guru Grunt. As many as eight thousand Sikh pilgrims are expected to participate. On the other hand, Evacuee Trust Property Board has made elaborate arrangements including boarding, messing, medical and other facilities.