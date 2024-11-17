Sunday, November 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

‘Foolproof security to be provided to Sikh pilgrims’

‘Foolproof security to be provided to Sikh pilgrims’
Our Staff Reporter
November 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  DPO Attock Sardar Ghayas Gul has said that foolproof security will be provided to the Sikh pilgrims coming to Gurdwara Siri Punja Sahib Hassan Abdal to participate in the 555th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, a press release issued from Police Headquarters Attock said. Under the command of DPO Attock Ghayas Gul and supervision of SP Investigation Javeria Jameel, 08 DSPs, 21 inspectors, 131 upper subordinates, 75 head constables, 600 constables, 33 lady constables and 29 elite sections have been deputed to ensure security cover. The Sikh pilgrims during their stay in Gurdwara Punja Sahib will perform different rituals including holy bath and recitation of Guru Grunt. As many as eight thousand Sikh pilgrims are expected to participate. On the other hand, Evacuee Trust Property Board has made elaborate arrangements including boarding, messing, medical and other facilities.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1731732830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024