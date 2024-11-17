Gold price dips by Rs300 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs300 and was sold at Rs267,400 on Saturday against its sale at Rs267,700, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went down by Rs258 to Rs229,252 from Rs229,510 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs210,148 from Rs210,384. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3250 and Rs2,786 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $3 to $2,562 from $2,565, the Association reported.