Hafiz Naeem urges political consensus for peace in Pakistan

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has called for unity among all political parties to establish peace and address the nation’s pressing challenges.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi on Sunday, he emphasized the urgent need for collective efforts to resolve Pakistan's ongoing crises.

Condemning the assassination of the JI Bajaur chapter’s general secretary, Hafiz Naeem criticized the federal and provincial governments for their failure to ensure the safety of citizens. He highlighted that Jamaat-e-Islami is the largest political party in Bajaur and demanded immediate action to improve security.

He urged Pakistan to avoid entanglement in regional proxy wars and instead focus on fostering peace. He also called on the Afghan government to take responsibility and work toward stability in the region.

Hafiz Naeem drew attention to the unresolved issues in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stressing the need for a collective political effort to address them. He called on all political parties to set aside differences and work together to tackle the country’s problems.

Criticizing the government’s handling of economic and national matters, he linked the worsening law and order situation to the deteriorating economy. He urged immediate steps to restore stability, emphasizing that the country’s progress depends on unity and decisive action.