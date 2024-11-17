Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court

Hasan Nawaz Sharif, the son of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has been declared bankrupt by the London High Court.

The court's decision came in a case involving tax and liability issues with the UK government’s tax and revenue department.

The details of the case were published in the official UK Gazette, which maintains public records. According to the Gazette, Hasan, who resides at Flat 17 Avenfield House, 118 Park Lane, and is a company director, was declared bankrupt under case No 694 of 2023, filed on August 25, 2023.

The bankruptcy order was issued on April 29, 2024, following legal action taken by creditors due to non-payment.