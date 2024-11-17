IDEAS: A Synopsis Of The Future

IDEAS (International Defence Exhibition and Seminar) typically refer to an exhibition or event that showcases cutting-edge ideas, inventive solutions, and progressive initiatives from various defence related industries (inland and abroad). It is organized biennially in Pakistan by the Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) under the patronage of Ministry of Defence Production (MoDP), and has become one of the most significant defence exhibition since its inception in 2000. Now regarded as an iconic gathering in the global defence sector, IDEAS serves as a premier platform for showcasing innovations in defence and security technologies. Pakistan places significant value on the IDEAS Exhibition as it serves as an essential platform for exhibiting domestic innovation and technological breakthroughs, especially in the aerospace and defense industries. The event promotes national pride and strengthens the nation’s standing as an independent defense technology player by showcasing domestic capabilities.

In addition to showcasing Pakistan’s expanding defence capabilities, this effective public-private partnership model also showcases the nation’s solid and advantageous links with the international defence community. IDEAS is an important event for world peace, stability, and prosperity because of the high-profile involvement of foreign delegates, which enhances the exhibition’s prominence and significance. IDEAS-024, which will take place at Expo Centre Karachi in from 19-22 November, is expected to carry on this heritage of excellence by drawing delegates and high-level exhibitors from all over the world. IDEAS is a collective vision for a safer and more prosperous future.

IDEAS-24 will be attended by a diverse group of participants, including defence exhibitors, high-ranking government officials, diplomats, security analysts, industry leaders, presidents of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, media representatives, and senior policymakers. The exhibition will focus on advancing defence production and exports, aligning with key sectors identified by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), and providing a platform for international partners to showcase their capabilities.

In terms of global participation, the 11th edition of IDEAS in 2022 witnessed 532 local and international defence companies from 38 countries exhibiting their defense technologies. The event also attracted 350 delegates from 57 countries, including high-level delegations led by defence ministers, defence secretaries, and top military officials. With each edition, IDEAS continues to expand its international reach, solidifying its status as a premier global defence exhibition.

Waniyyah Hassan

National Defence University, Islamabad M.Phil. scholar waniyyahhassan@gmail.com