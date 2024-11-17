Imam, Waleed score centuries as fourth round concludes

LAHORE - The fourth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 ended with draws dominating the final day across venues, but not without standout performances, particularly from Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Waleed, who struck centuries for their respective sides. At Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur shared the spoils in an intriguing contest. Chasing 302 in 56 overs, Rawalpindi were cruising at 140-1 before a middle-order collapse reduced them to 166-6. However, Atif Khan and Aqib Shah played out 76 deliveries to secure a draw. Earlier, Bahawalpur added 134 runs to their overnight score of 258-4, finishing at 392-7, with Abid Ali scoring a century. In Swabi, Lahore Blues enforced a follow-on against Sialkot at Gohati Cricket Stadium, but resilient batting from Mohsin Riaz and Mohammad Waleed denied them a victory. Waleed, who registered his maiden first-class century (109 off 206 balls) earlier in the match, stood firm in the second innings to secure a draw. Multan’s Imam-ul-Haq was another standout performer, scoring an unbeaten 105 in the second innings against Peshawar at Ashfaq Cricket Ground, Sirdheri. Despite rain interruptions, Multan ended on 233-3, ensuring the match concluded without a result. At Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, AJK held off Karachi Whites, finishing at 112-5 in pursuit of 228. Rain affected play in Haripur, where Quetta narrowly avoided an innings defeat against FATA, finishing their second innings at 118-8. The final day also saw notable wins in Pool A, with Islamabad defeating Hyderabad by an innings and two runs, while Faisalabad overcame Larkana by four wickets.

Lahore Whites continued their strong form, beating Abbottabad by seven wickets in another Pool A encounter.

Scores in Brief

Bahawalpur: 233 & 392-7 (Abid Ali 100; Shadab Khan 4-124) draw with Rawalpindi: 324 & 198-6 (Umair Masood 77; Mehran Sanwal 2-49). Lahore Blues: 439-7 dec. (Umar Siddiq 115, Qasim Akram 101*) draw with Sialkot: 263 (Waleed 109; Mohammad Abbas 6-41) & 185-4 follow-on. Multan: 292 & 233-3 (Imam-ul-Haq 105*) draw with Peshawar: 251 (Maaz Sadaqat 114). FATA: 343 (Mohammad Farooq 73; Jalat Khan 4-65) draw with Quetta: 187 & 118-8.