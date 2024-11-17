Imran Khan appoints senior PTI leaders as spokespersons

Senior PTI leaders Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja, and Omar Ayub have been appointed as focal persons for party founder Imran Khan.

The party issued a notification confirming that the decision was made on Imran Khan’s directives.

According to the notification, the three leaders will act as his official spokespersons.

Barrister Gohar currently serves as PTI’s chairman, while Salman Akram Raja is the secretary general.

Additionally, Omar Ayub holds the position of opposition leader in the National Assembly.