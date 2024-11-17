IPP’s Aun Chaudhry warns of anti-state agendas, criticizes PTI

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Aun Chaudhry emphasized that the government is committed to Pakistan's development and urged the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa not to be misled by anti-state groups. Speaking at a press conference, Chaudhry highlighted the importance of a stable and independent Pakistan, stating that identifying those who spread discord is crucial to maintaining national unity.

He underscored the value of a free state, calling it a blessing that requires protection, and pointed to colonized nations as examples of the consequences of losing independence. Chaudhry criticized groups attempting to destabilize Pakistan, cautioning that true freedom lies in upholding the law and protecting the nation's integrity.

Chaudhry also condemned those who invoke the concept of a "state of Madinah" while promoting violence and incivility, vowing not to let young Pakistanis be misled. He raised concerns about rising digital propaganda against Pakistan, noting that individuals abroad are spreading anti-military narratives rather than supporting causes like Palestine or Kashmir.

Referring to the violent incidents of May 9, Chaudhry accused certain political groups of trying to incite similar chaos. "Political movements cannot succeed through violence, arson, or attacks," he asserted, adding that hidden agitators are the true enemies of the state.

Chaudhry expressed opposition to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), claiming the party’s promises of reform had ended with figures like Usman Buzdar and Farah Gogi, and noting that the IPP’s struggle is against the widespread corruption witnessed during PTI’s tenure. He also warned that PTI would be disappointed on November 24, as he accused them of stoking chaos rather than focusing on reforms in sectors like health and education.

Chaudhry commended the Punjab government’s public welfare initiatives, calling them potential "game-changers" if implemented. He dismissed the effectiveness of rallies, suggesting that true progress lies in actionable reforms rather than election-time gatherings and processions.