Karachi traffic plan issued for 12th int’l defence exhibition Ideas 2024

KARACHI - Karachi Traffic Police issued on Saturday a comprehensive traffic diversion plan for the upcoming 12th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (Ideas) 2024. The exhibition, which will be held at the Karachi Expo Center from November 19 to 22, will feature a display of modern defence equipment and weapons systems. During the international exhibition, Sir Shah Muhammad Suleman Road from Hassan Square to Stadium will be closed from 7am to 7pm, said Deputy Inspector General Traffic Police Karachi Ahmed Nawaz.

Meanwhile, the roads connecting University Road and Stadium Road to Expo Centre will remain closed from November 19-22. He added that small vehicles will be allowed on roads around the Expo Centre while heavy traffic will remain off limits. The DIG said that the roads connected to Expo will also remain closed from 7am to 7pm including Hassan Square Flyover to National Stadium Road.

The police also said the road leading from Dalmia Road Stadium Signal to Hassan Square from the right side will be closed, adding that the road coming from Nipa, University Road and passing from Expo’s left will also be closed.

Meanwhile, all heavy and commercial vehicles including water tankers coming from Sharea Faisal will be banned from entering Karsaz Road and will be allowed to move from Drigh Road.

Heavy and commercial traffic will also be banned from Rashid Minhas Road to Stadium Road, said the police. They added that the traffic will be diverted to Sharea Faisal and Nipa Chowrangi from Askari 4. However, the traffic will not be allowed to pass from Nipa and Jail Chowrangi to Hassan Square and will be allowed to use Shaheed-e-Millat Road or Teen Hatti Road.

The traffic police said that the heavy and commercial traffic will not be allowed to use University Road to Stadium Road and will be diverted towards PP Chowrangi and Shaheed-e-Millat Road.

Moreover, heavy and commercial traffic will not be allowed to go from Liaquatabad No 10 to Hassan Square and will be diverted towards Teen Hatti.

The people are advised to take the route from Gharibabad to Shara Faisal or Hassan Square and Nipa to go to Sir Shah Suleman Road.

What will happen in Ideas?

The international exhibition will feature a display of modern defence equipment and weapons systems manufactured by Pakistan and major global companies, showcasing the innovations in defence and security technologies.

The exhibition will be organised by the Defence Export Promotion Organisation (DEPO), under the aegis of the Ministry of Defence and Defence Production, aiming to promote Pakistan’s defence industry internationally.

The event will be attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, defence exhibitors, high-level government authorities, diplomats, security analysts, traders, presidents of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry, media representatives, and high-level policymakers.

Focusing on defence production and exports, IDEAS 2024 aligns with the priority sectors identified by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), providing a platform for international partners to showcase their capabilities, the state-run PTV reported.

In terms of international participation, 532 companies from 38 countries had exhibited their defence equipment in the IDEAS 2022.

The previous edition of the defence exhibition was attended by 350 delegates from 57 countries, as well as high-level delegations headed by defence ministers, defence secretaries and heads of armed forces.