Lahore's AQI improves slightly but smog crisis persists in Punjab

Lahore experienced a slight improvement in its air quality on Sunday, with its Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping to 295, moving out of the "hazardous" range.

However, the city remains in the "very unhealthy" category, ranking as the second most polluted city globally, according to Swiss air quality monitoring group IQAir. New Delhi topped the list with an AQI of 751.

The megacity, home to over 14 million residents, continues to grapple with the persistent smog crisis that has plagued Punjab. Authorities have attributed the worsening air pollution to a combination of cold weather trapping pollutants, vehicular emissions, and illegal stubble burning in fields, including those across the border in India.

Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb declared a health emergency in Lahore and Multan, labeling the smog situation a national disaster. She emphasized the implementation of a 10-year anti-smog strategy initiated in March under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. This plan involves strict measures, including school closures with online classes, a 10-day ban on construction in high-smog areas, weekend lockdowns, and restrictions on dine-in services after 4 PM.

Despite these efforts, Lahore's PM2.5 levels remain alarming at 220 µg/m³, 44 times higher than the World Health Organization's (WHO) safe limit. Other cities in Pakistan, including Multan (228), Peshawar (166), Rawalpindi (145), Islamabad (144), and Karachi (134), have also reported unhealthy to moderate AQI levels.

The dense smog has disrupted daily life, affecting visibility and leading to the closure of key motorways, including sections of the M-2, M-3, M-4, and M-5. While some routes were later reopened, the poor visibility caused a truck accident in Kasur, resulting in one fatality.

The Motorway Police have urged citizens to limit travel during foggy conditions, use fog lights, and adhere to safe driving practices.