Let’s Rush to Save the Earth

Human-induced climate change is wreaking havoc across the globe. The intensity of floods, storms, and torrential rains has doubled compared to previous years, causing unprecedented disruptions worldwide. According to the World Meteorological Organization, 2023 was the warmest year on record, underscoring the severity of the crisis.

Recent flash floods and storms in southern Spain have raised alarms about the deteriorating state of the planet. These disasters claimed nearly 92 lives, severely affecting cities like Valencia and Andalusia. Meanwhile, Spain’s weather service, AEMET, has issued further alerts for impending dangers. Similarly, fears of Cyclone Dana in India’s coastal regions forced the evacuation of 1.5 million people, disrupting the environment and daily life. These events demand urgent and transformative action to mitigate climate change.

A robust, coherent framework is required to address both natural and human-induced disasters. The world must abandon non-renewable energy sources that exacerbate the crisis and instead embrace solar-driven energy solutions. Governments must prioritise global warming mitigation over warfare, setting aside vested interests to combat this existential threat.

Decisive actions taken today will yield positive outcomes for future generations. Conversely, continued inaction will lead to catastrophic consequences for the planet.

NIZAM UL DIN BROHI,

Thatta.