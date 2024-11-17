Sunday, November 17, 2024
Lohi Bher police arrest suspect, recovers kidnapped woman, 8.5mln

Web Desk
8:37 PM | November 17, 2024
National

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Lohi Bher Police Station team carried out a significant operation on Sunday, apprehending a suspect involved in a kidnapping and high-profile theft case.

According to a public relations officer, the suspect was arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a woman and a major theft involving national and foreign currency, gold jewelry, and prize bonds worth PKR 8.5 million.

A case has been registered at Lohi Bher Police Station, and further investigations are underway.

DIG Syed Ali Raza commended the police team for their swift and effective action, assuring that all legal procedures will be completed to ensure the suspect faces justice.

“Comprehensive operations are being conducted to dismantle organized and active criminal gangs in the region,” DIG Raza added.

Latest Highlights

