Magnificence of Magnanimity

Perhaps it is an innate human weakness to store and dwell upon the negativity each of us experiences as we grow older. In the journey of life, everyone faces situations and circumstances that cause heartache.

However, the difficult aspects of life are not immortal. Most are temporary and have a limited shelf life. Yet, through our attitudes and inclinations, we tend to cultivate negative feelings for extended periods, ultimately reaping the ill effects that arise from such a disposition. The ability to let go of unpleasant experiences is often constrained by sentiments of vengeance or revenge. To let go and move on is not everyone’s forte.

Humans, however, are blessed with an extraordinary ability to overcome challenges by exercising control over their emotional responses to varying situations. Such control is achievable only when one has adequately trained oneself in managing emotions, which typically remain in check when nurtured through habits of extensive reading and writing. Reading fosters mature and safe reactions. The mind must be made subservient to noble thoughts and actions. Largesse of heart and small-mindedness cannot coexist.

Magnanimity that arises out of fear of divinity differs significantly from the magnanimity that stems from the inherent goodness of one’s nature. If the fear of divine retribution is the primary reason for being magnanimous, it does not truly reflect inner goodness. There are individuals who are magnanimous not to seek the pleasure or applause of the recipients but to attain divine satisfaction. The attitude arising from the latter motivation is profoundly different.

Sages and wise men have said that God loves those who are rich yet possess the humility of the underprivileged and those who are underprivileged yet exhibit the magnanimity of the rich. Magnanimity imparts to a personality a serene and composed character. Those who are blessed with this trait rarely lose their composure in public or engage in verbal warfare on the shop floor. Managers with such orientation allow others to live and let live.

Generosity of the heart is not a trait possessed by everyone; it is rare. However, those who possess it shine the brightest on the horizon of human enrichment. The unpalatable and unacceptable must be faced with magnanimity. Socrates reportedly stated that the frequent use of virtues such as sincerity, veracity, humility, generosity, and magnanimity enables one to achieve immortality. Magnanimity lies in enduring tactlessness with mildness.

Defining magnanimity is not easy. Ryan Holiday, in his essay on the subject, observes: “... the leader who serves tirelessly, at the expense of their health and without thanks; the politician who declines to publicise a scandal even though it might ensure victory; the boxer who loses but celebrates their opponent; the footballer who offers a hand to the player they just tackled…” To this list, I would add a manager who attributes all performance success to their team members and seeks obscurity instead of applause on the centre stage.

The Latin words magnus and animus denote a higher spirit, representing empathy, compassion, and love. In Levantine literature, Zeina poses a question: “Does the sailor live in exultation over having conquered the waves, or is he humbled by the magnanimity of the ocean?” She answers, “The craving is to become one with the sea and the universe.” This merger is achievable only through magnanimity. It is not merely an idealistic attribute; it can be true and real. Deliberately displaying magnanimity as a façade for self-glory, however, is not true magnanimity.

Self-awareness and knowledge of being magnanimous can sometimes infuse an air of egotism in daily behaviour. This must be counterbalanced with constant reminders of the humility needed to avoid such a pitfall. Acceptance of mediocrity is the greatest threat to the path of excellence. A magnanimous mindset will resist substandard behaviour. The deficiency of virtues highlighted by Socrates undermines human character. “He is not prone to marvel or to remember evils, since it is proper for a magnanimous person not to dwell on memories, especially not of evils, but to overlook them.”

In our daily chores, whether at work or elsewhere, we encounter resentment—both given and received. Only a strong streak of magnanimity can prevent resentment from corroding the trunk of our souls.

A manager who imbues their business goals with magnanimity earns unwavering support from their team. This commitment is both irreversible and irrevocable. This principle applies to all forms of leadership, whether in business or politics.

Ralph Waldo Emerson, a writer, essayist, lecturer, philosopher, and poet whom I deeply admire, aptly stated: “You cannot give anything to a magnanimous person. After you have served them, they at once put you in debt by their magnanimity.”

The fire of envy exists in every human heart. However, we are blessed with the choice to either fuel this sentiment or extinguish it with forbearance in unpleasant situations that provoke negativity. Unfortunately, in the discharge of professional duties, unkindness towards colleagues is all too common. The desire to inflict pain and then rejoice in it is deplorable. In many organisations, regardless of type, there is a general disdain for magnanimity in dealings.

Our politicians often exemplify the lack of magnanimity in political culture. They frequently abandon the basic standards of etiquette when responding to one another. Consider the repartees between William Gladstone and Benjamin Disraeli—cutting yet devoid of vulgarity. Similarly, Winston Churchill, though sparing no one, maintained his dignity. Expressing opposing views or facing adversaries should never compromise decorum.

Why is Nelson Mandela so revered? Not merely for his resolute fight against racism and apartheid, but because his noble spirit remained unaltered during decades of incarceration. His kindness, generosity, and forbearance towards his tormentors earned him the status of a wise leader.

Magnanimity is all about inherent nobility. Being kind towards colleagues and others brings inner joy, creating a calm and tranquil personality. Humility is the first step on the ladder of success, though the meaning of success varies for each individual.

Agnes G. Bojaxhiu, better known as Mother Teresa, defined magnanimity beautifully: “Let no one ever come to you without leaving better and happier. Be the living expression of God’s kindness—kindness in your face, kindness in your eyes, and kindness in your smile.”

Leaders—whether CEOs or public office holders—must strive to become reservoirs of patience, goodwill, sincerity, and magnanimity. Being magnanimous is a guarantee of continuous nourishment for the soul.

Sirajuddin Aziz

The writer is a Senior Banker & Freelance Columnist.