Mari Petroleum reserves extended to 17 years as company grows

Pakistan’s energy reserves have seen a notable boost, thanks to initiatives under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

As a result of these efforts, Mari Petroleum’s reserves have now been extended to 17 years. The company has also implemented improvements in its policies and sustainability measures, which have shielded it from the negative impacts of the circular debt issue that has affected the energy sector.

Mari Petroleum reported a 17 percent improvement in its market performance last year, and experts anticipate that its income will continue to grow. This growth is expected to be driven by ongoing development projects and the discovery of new reserves, further strengthening the company’s position in the energy sector.