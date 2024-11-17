Mayor Murtaza for providing medical facilities in all areas of city

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday said that extensive efforts are being made to provide medical facilities in all areas of the city, as access to medical care is a fundamental right of the citizens. The construction of the mortuary at the Landhi Medical Complex has been completed; this will be the first mortuary in the area, fulfilling an essential need for the residents. He expressed these views during his visit to the Landhi Medical Complex, where senior officers of the medical department and the medical superintendent of the complex were also present. Mayor Karachi inspected the emergency ward, OPD ward, mortuary, and other sections of the complex and issued necessary instructions to the hospital administration. The Mayor stated that the shortage of doctors at the Landhi Medical Complex will be addressed, and the facilities in the gynecology ward, children’s ward, and operation theater will be restored. Encroachments within the complex’s premises will be removed to make room for its expansion. He noted that the Landhi Medical Complex is an important source of medical facilities for the residents of Landhi, Korangi and adjacent areas, and efforts will continue to provide better medical services to citizens by modernizing this complex.

Meanwhile, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the revitalization of open spaces, gardens and playgrounds enhances the city’s image and restores vibrancy.

He expressed these views while reviewing the ongoing development work at Aziz Bhatti Park on Saturday. Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Karachi said the construction, rehabilitation and improvement of parks are ongoing across all seven districts of Karachi. Parks not only provide recreational facilities but also add to the city’s charm. Special amenities for children and women will be provided in these parks. The construction and renovation of Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim, Burns Garden, Kidney Hill, and other parks have been completed. Citizens are encouraged to visit these parks and enjoy the available recreational facilities.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab directed that the development work at Aziz Bhatti Park be completed swiftly, stating that it is an old and well-known park in Karachi being revitalized and restored. The park has a large area where modern recreational facilities will be provided to allow families to spend pleasant moments together.