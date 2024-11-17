Sunday, November 17, 2024
Minister promises to end violence against women

HYDERABAD  -  On the directives of Provincial Minister for Women Development Department, Government of Sindh Shaheena Sher Ali the Senior Psychologist of Deputy Directorate (Hyd Division) women development department Sayeda Qurat ul Ain Shah has organized a one-day awareness session regarding gender-based violence at brick klins Tando Hyder Hyderabad. The Provincial Minister promised to end violence against women especially the women working at brick kilns. The senior psychologist Women Development Department Hyderabad Qurat Shah said that last month she attended a training at JICA headquarter Japan on Gender Based Violence (GBV) so she was assigned a project in collaboration with JICA to end violence against women and children rights at brick klins at Hyderabad.

