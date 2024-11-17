Minister visits Gurdwara

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Punjab Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora reviewed the arrangements made for Sikh pilgrims on the occasion of their visit to Gurdwara Sacha Soda and inquired about the facilities provided to the Sikh pilgrims. DPO Bilal Zafar Sheikh, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mian Nazir, Assistant Commissioner Bilawal Ali and other district officers were also present on the occasion. The provincial minister congratulated the Sikh nation on the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak and also expressed satisfaction over the excellent and foolproof arrangements made by the district administration.

The provincial minister said that ideal arrangements have been made on the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak on the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The Punjab government has ensured foolproof security arrangements for the Sikh pilgrims, including accommodation, food, health facilities. He further said that Baba Guru Nanak’s message teaches love, peace and brotherhood. Sikh pilgrims coming from all over the world are performing their religious rituals without any hindrance. All minorities living in Pakistan are completely safe and free here. Baba Guru Nanak’s message is a message of peace and love, harmony and goodness which needs to be carried forward, while Pakistan has feelings of love and respect for followers of religions and beliefs around the world, including Sikhs, he concluded.