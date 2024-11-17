NA Speaker for strengthening Pakistan, Spain bilateral ties

LAHORE - National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has highlighted the immense opportunities for enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and Spain in various sectors, including agriculture, technology, trade, and tourism. He made these remarks during a meeting with the Spanish Senate parliamentary delegation at a local hotel on Saturday. The meeting was attended by Pakistani Ambassador to Spain Zahoor Ahmad with other officials.

The speaker emphasized that strengthening parliamentary ties played a crucial role in reinforcing

bilateral relations between the two countries. He also recognized the role of Pakistanis living in Spain in fostering bilateral cooperation.

During the discussions, the both sides exchanged views on a range of mutual concerns, including counter-terrorism, human rights, child labour, global peace, and climate change.Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that the visit of the Spanish parliamentary delegation was a reflection of the growing bilateral ties. He noted that the foundation of Pakistan-Spain relations was based

on mutual respect and shared values. He emphasized that inter-parliamentary relations would help solidify these ties.

The speaker expressed appreciation for Spain’s Senate for promoting parliamentary diplomacy and fostering closer relations between the two countries. He commended the commitment of both nations to democratic governance and parliamentary autonomy, stressing that increasing

delegation exchanges would enhance institutional cooperation.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq underscored the importance of strengthening ties in sectors like textiles, agriculture, tourism, and others. He also highlighted the potential for cultural and educational collaborations

to deepen people-to-people connections. He emphasized the need for a collective approach to tackle the challenges posed by climate

change. He called for dialogue over conflict in resolving international disputes, stressing that war is not a solution to global problems.

He expressed concern over human rights violations in Kashmir, Palestine, and Ukraine, and called for the international community to play a proactive role in addressing these issues.

The speaker reiterated that the Kashmir issue should be resolved in accordance with the United Nations resolutions and that the international community must act to prevent the genocide

of innocent Kashmiris. He also condemned the ongoing violence against Palestinians and called for an immediate ceasefire in the region.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq highlighted climate change devastating impact worldwide, particularly in Pakistan,

which had faced extreme weather events, including the floods in 2022 that caused over $30 billion in

damages.

He emphasized the need for a joint strategy to tackle the challenges of climate change.

He suggested that Pakistan and Spain could cooperate more closely in utilizing technology in

agriculture and other sectors. He also noted that the two countries were committed to working

together on international platforms.

The members of the Spanish parliamentary delegation, speaking on the occasion, expressed their

appreciation for the warm hospitality they received in Pakistan. They praised the hospitality of

the Pakistani people and also mentioned that their visit made them aware of the many trade

opportunities in Pakistan and expressed confidence that Spain could take advantage of them.

The delegation expressed hope that the visit would further strengthen bilateral relations and lead

to an increase in trade volume between the two nations.

Later, NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq presented shields to the members

of the Spanish delegation.