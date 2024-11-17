Nawaz believes Imran’s final call for protests set to fail

LONDON - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and former PM Nawaz Sharif said Saturday that the final call given by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan for protest on the 24th of this month will fail in derailing the country’s progress.

The PML-N leader expressed these views while speaking to reporters in London on Saturday before departing to Pakistan with his daughter and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and his grandson Junaid Safdar.

Nawaz, who left for his UK and US trips on October 26, spent time in Geneva with family. Punjab CM Maryam also visited Geneva for medical treatment earlier this month.

The PML-N president dismissed the prospects of PTI’s protest movement, when asked by a journalist whether the purpose of PTI’s protest call is to derail Pakistan economic journey. “I agree with you but they will fail in their mission,” said Nawaz. When asked for his message for those who said Nawaz will stay in London and will not return to Pakistan, Nawaz replied: “I will call those people a liar.” Nawaz criticised the former ruling party’s nationwide protest call once again as he earlier slammed jailed PTI founder Imran Khan, saying that the incarcerated ex-premier did nothing except “bringing disrepute to the country” during his nearly four years in power.

“What Imran Khan has done during his tenure that people would take to the streets on his call. Tell me a single [development] project that he could proudly present as evidence of development during his tenure,” the former premier said in an informal interaction with reporters in London a day ago.

“Pakistan has come out of difficulties and is now on the path of prosperity,” he said, adding that obstacles were being created in the way of development. The former premier further said that they did nothing but harm the country. “They have to be held accountable for such practices before giving a ‘call’,” he added.

It is worth mentioning here that the November 24 date of PTI’s anti-government protest march to Islamabad was announced by Khan’s lawyer and sister three days ago which they described as final call to topple the incumbent rulers.

“Imran Khan says this is the final call for a [anti-government] protest. The PTI founder has stressed that the party’s entire leadership will be part of the march,” lawyer Faisal Chaudhry told reporters in Rawalpindi. The protest will not only take place in Islamabad, but throughout Pakistan and across the world where Khan’s supporters are present, Chaudhry had said.