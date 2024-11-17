Opp parties may soon submit a requisition in NA secretariat to summon session of lower house in next week

ISLAMABAD - The opposition parties may soon submit a requisition in the national assembly secretariat to summon the session lower house in the next week.

The opposition wants to summon the proceedings to raise a host of matters including legislation on 26th amendment. The Speaker National Assembly, according to the rules and procedures, is bound to summon the proceedings within the 14 days of submission of the requisition.

On the other hand, the government is contemplating to summon the session of the national assembly by the end of this month.