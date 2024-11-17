Sunday, November 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan Railways sees record passenger growth and revenue increase in 2023-24

Pakistan Railways sees record passenger growth and revenue increase in 2023-24
Web Desk
5:49 PM | November 17, 2024
National

Pakistan Railways has reported a significant rise in passenger numbers, with 41.91 million people traveling by train in 2023-24, up from 35.40 million in 2022-23, marking an increase of 6.51 million passengers. Total passenger revenue for the fiscal year reached Rs. 47.712 billion, surpassing the budget target by Rs. 8.712 billion and showing a growth of Rs. 13.799 billion over the previous year’s earnings.

Additional revenue from freight, military traffic, property, land, and scrap sales amounted to Rs. 39.803 billion in 2023-24. The department expects further passenger growth in the coming year.

To improve the passenger experience, Pakistan Railways has introduced amenities such as state-of-the-art dining cars, mobile charging sockets, water dispensers, ticket vending machines (TVMs), and digital display boards at stations. For accessibility, the railways have also installed wheelchair ramps and dedicated counters for passenger assistance.

Punctuality efforts include track maintenance, signaling system upgrades with computerized interlocking, solar-powered installations, timely locomotive repairs, and the addition of new coaches. Pakistan Railways has also launched a complaint resolution system through its RABTA call center, online portal, and complaint registers at stations and on trains.

Artificial rain improves air quality in Lahore, says minister Marriyum Aurangzeb

The department enforces strict quality standards for contractors, fining and issuing warnings for substandard service. Contractors who accumulate three fines face contract termination.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1731817744.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024