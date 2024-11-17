Pakistan to continue prudent fiscal policies as IMF talks conclude

Next round of discussions likely in first quarter of 2025.

ISLAMABAD - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Saturday urged Pakistan to broaden its tax base by targeting untapped revenue sources.

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission led by Mr Nathan Porter concluded a staff visit to Pakistan from November 12 to 15, 2024. During the visit, the IMF team met with senior officials from federal and provincial governments and the State Bank, as well as representatives from the private sector.

Staff visits are a standard practice for countries with semi-annual program reviews and aim to engage with the authorities and other stakeholders on the country’s economic developments and policies and the status of planned reforms.

At the end of the visit, Mr. Porter issued the following statement: “We had constructive discussions with the authorities on their economic policy and reform efforts to reduce vulnerabilities and lay the basis for stronger and sustainable growth. We agreed with the need to continue prudent fiscal and monetary policies, revenue mobilisation from untapped tax bases, while transferring greater social and development responsibilities to provinces. In addition, structural energy reforms and constructive efforts are critical to restore the sector’s viability, and Pakistan should take steps to decrease state intervention in the economy and enhance competition, which will help foster the development of a dynamic private sector. Strong program implementation can create a more prosperous and more inclusive Pakistan, improving living standards for all Pakistanis.

“We are encouraged by the authorities’ reaffirmed commitment to the economic reforms supported by the 2024 Extended Fund Facility (EFF). The next mission associated with the first EFF review is expected in the first quarter of 2025,” it added.

Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had agreed that neither mini budget would be introduced nor additional tax would be imposed on oil products to achieve the annual tax collection target during the current fiscal year. The government has assured the visiting delegation that would the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) would achieve the annual tax collection target without new tax measures.

During the talks, the IMF has shown satisfaction over Pakistan’s recent economic performance, particularly the increase in the tax-to-GDP ratio, which has risen from 8.8 percent to 10.3 percent—a 1.5 percent improvement seen as a positive indicator of Pakistan’s fiscal policies. According to a wire service, the mission did not state the weaknesses, but sources in Pakistan’s finance ministry said some major lapses prompted the IMF to intervene.

Among these are a shortfall of nearly 190 billion rupees ($685 million) in revenue collection during the first quarter of the current fiscal year. The period also saw an external financing gap of $2.5 billion, while Pakistan failed in the bid to sell its national airline, a major setback on the path to privatising loss-making state-owned enterprises, required by the IMF.

Losses running into billions of dollars in the power and gas sector, the main hole in the economy, were also discussed, the IMF said, adding that structural energy reforms were critical to restore the sector’s viability.

The unusual visit from Nov 12 to Nov 15 discussed a $7-billion bailout within six weeks of its approval by the IMF board, but came too early for the first review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), due in the first quarter of 2025.