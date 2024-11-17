Pakistan, UNICEF join hands to protect children from climate change risks

The Government of Pakistan, in collaboration with UNICEF and provincial governments, has pledged to prioritize child-centric climate adaptation and resilience measures. The commitment was announced during a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony at COP29, the global climate conference, held at the Pakistan Pavilion.

Romina Khurshid Alam, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, highlighted the nation's resolve to safeguard children, especially those most vulnerable to climate-induced disasters. “We aim to integrate child rights and needs into Pakistan’s climate policies and prepare for COP30 in Brazil next year,” she said.

Federal Secretary for Climate Change Aisha Humera Moriani and UNICEF Deputy Executive Director signed the Declaration on Children, Youth and Climate Action, reaffirming the commitment to prioritize children’s needs in global climate strategies.

Romina emphasized the importance of empowering children as climate advocates, enhancing access to education, health, and nutrition services, and investing in sustainable infrastructure to protect schools and communities from extreme weather events.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the need for a revised education curriculum that prepares children for the realities of a changing climate and a green economy.

Pakistan and UNICEF expressed concern over the disproportionate impact of climate change on children, citing increased risks from recurring floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related challenges. This initiative aims to protect 112 million Pakistani children vulnerable to climate-induced crises.