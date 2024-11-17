PBA hosts seminar to advance boxing education in Pakistan

LAHORE - The Punjab Boxing Association (PBA), in collaboration with the Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF), successfully organised a referee, judges, and coaches seminar in Lahore, aiming to elevate boxing education in Pakistan. The event drew over 120 in-person participants from Lahore and other cities, while more than 500 attendees joined online from across the country, reflecting widespread enthusiasm for the sport. Key sessions included: Referees and Judges’ Roles by M Aslam Qureshi, Advanced Coaching Techniques by Zaigham Maseel and Medical Emergencies in Boxing by Dr Ehtisham Chaudhary. The seminar concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony led by Punjab Boxing Association President Abid Boxer and Secretary General Sharjil Zia Butt. Shields were also presented to distinguished guests, including SP Shahid Chadar, who made a surprise appearance. The participants praised the event for its informative sessions and interactive format, marking it as a significant step toward advancing boxing standards in Pakistan.