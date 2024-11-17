Sunday, November 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PM congratulates Mir Attaullah Langove as BHC Bar President

PM congratulates Mir Attaullah Langove as BHC Bar President
Web Desk
5:15 PM | November 17, 2024
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Mir Attaullah Langove on his election as the President of the Balochistan High Court Bar Association.

In a statement on Sunday, he also extended his felicitations to the newly elected office bearers, expressing confidence that their leadership would advance the welfare of the legal fraternity.

The Prime Minister praised the Bar Association's dedication to upholding the constitution, promoting the rule of law, and representing the interests of Balochistan's lawyers.

He expressed hope that the new leadership would work tirelessly to strengthen the legal profession and play a key role in fostering justice and democracy in the country.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1731817744.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024