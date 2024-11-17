PM congratulates Mir Attaullah Langove as BHC Bar President

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Mir Attaullah Langove on his election as the President of the Balochistan High Court Bar Association.

In a statement on Sunday, he also extended his felicitations to the newly elected office bearers, expressing confidence that their leadership would advance the welfare of the legal fraternity.

The Prime Minister praised the Bar Association's dedication to upholding the constitution, promoting the rule of law, and representing the interests of Balochistan's lawyers.

He expressed hope that the new leadership would work tirelessly to strengthen the legal profession and play a key role in fostering justice and democracy in the country.