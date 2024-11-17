PM expresses resolve to foil terrorists' nefarious designs

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have strongly condemned the terrorist attack on security forces at a check post in the Shah Mardan area of Kalat district.

In a statement, the President expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of seven gallant soldiers in the attack carried out by the terrorists.

He said terrorists are the enemies of the country and the nation. They want to sabotage the journey of development.

The President said the people of Balochistan reject the terrorist elements.

In his statement, the Prime Minister prayed for a higher status in heaven for those who lost their lives in the incident and commiserated with the bereaved families.

The Prime Minister directed to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

He paid tribute to the security forces for killing six terrorists and arresting four after injuring them during the gun battle.

Shehbaz Sharif said the elements spreading chaos and unrest in Balochistan are enemies of the people and the development of the province.

He, however, said such nefarious tactics cannot shake the government's resolve for the development and prosperity of Balochistan.

The Prime Minister expressed the nation's resolve to foil the nefarious designs of terrorists.

He reiterated that the war against terrorism will continue till eradication of this menace from the country.

Earlier, the terrorists attempted to attack a security forces’ post in general area Shah-e-Mardan of Kalat District.

The troops fought gallantly as a result of which six terrorists were sent to hell while four terrorists were injured.

However, during intense exchange of fire, seven brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.