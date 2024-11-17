Sunday, November 17, 2024
President Zardari strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kalat

4:06 PM | November 17, 2024
President Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned terrorist attack on checkpost in Kalat.

The president expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of brave soldiers in the terrorist attack.

Terrorist elements are enemies of the nation, aiming to sabotage the journey of progress, he said adding that the people of Balochistan reject terrorist elements.

The president stressed that the terrorists will not be allowed to disrupt the peace of Balochistan.

He also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured in the incident.

Offering his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, the president prayed for their patience and strength.

