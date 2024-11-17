Punjab expands farmer card initiative under CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif

The Punjab government continues to enhance its farmer-friendly initiatives with a substantial increase in the distribution of farmer cards. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has raised the target from 500,000 to 750,000 cards, with over 1.29 million applications received to date.

According to a spokesperson from the Agricultural Department, more than 361,000 cards have already been distributed. This card system allows farmers to access government subsidies and benefits, and the initiative has seen significant traction farmers have made purchases totaling over Rs18 billion using the cards, demonstrating the program’s positive impact on the agricultural community.

The government is optimistic about the continued growth and effectiveness of the program, which aims to support farmers in improving productivity and resilience.