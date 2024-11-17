Punjab govt launches program to empower rural women

In Punjab, a programme is being implemented in twelve districts of the province in first phase to empower women in rural areas by providing buffaloes and cows to them.

The program worth two billion rupees will benefit 11,000 destitute women in South Punjab.

Under this program, the widows and divorced women in Dera Ghazi, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Layyah, Kot Addu, Multan, Sahiwal, Lodhran, Wahari, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan will be given free cows and buffaloes.

The program will not only economically empower rural women but also increase dairy production.