Sunday, November 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Punjab govt launches program to empower rural women

Punjab govt launches program to empower rural women
Web Desk
6:47 PM | November 17, 2024
National

In Punjab, a programme is being implemented in twelve districts of the province in first phase to empower women in rural areas by providing buffaloes and cows to them.

The program worth two billion rupees will benefit 11,000 destitute women in South Punjab.

Under this program, the widows and divorced women in Dera Ghazi, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Layyah, Kot Addu, Multan, Sahiwal, Lodhran, Wahari, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan will be given free cows and buffaloes.

The program will not only economically empower rural women but also increase dairy production.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1731817744.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024