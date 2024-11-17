Punjab reports 74 new dengue cases

LAHORE - The Punjab health department confirmed on Saturday that 74 new cases of dengue fever have been reported across the province in the past 24 hours. According to a report,Rawalpindi recorded the highest number of cases with 65,followed by Lahore,Attock and Chakwal, which reported two cases each.Single cases were also reported in Faisalabad,Sahiwal and Pakpattan. Over the current week, Punjab has seen 496 new cases,bringing the total number of dengue cases in the province to 7,334 for the year 2024.

The Health department assured the public that hospitals are fully equipped with necessary medications and resources to handle the increasing influx of patients. Health officials have stressed the importance of preventive measures,urging citizens to maintain cleanliness, eliminate standing water and cooperate with health teams operating in the affected areas. To assist the public,the department has set up a helpline at 1033 for information and to report dengue-related concerns. Authorities are calling for enhanced public awareness and strict compliance with preventive measures to control the rising trend of dengue cases across the province. The situation demands collective efforts from the public and authorities to curb the spread of the virus and ensure the health and safety of citizens.