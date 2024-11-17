Punjab Wildlife Department allows regulated partridge hunting for two months

The Punjab Wildlife Department has announced a two-month hunting season for partridges across the province, starting from December 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025.

Under the directives of Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, the initiative aims to promote regulated sport hunting while ensuring fair opportunities for licensed hunters. The decision was confirmed by Director General Wildlife Mudassar Riaz Malik.

Hunting will be permitted exclusively on Sundays and only for those with a valid hunting permit and weapon licence. Strict adherence to the Wildlife Act is mandatory, with designated limits and protected areas, military zones, and buffer zones within one mile remaining off-limits.

Community-based conservation areas will also be excluded unless special permission is granted. The use of automatic weapons, military or police-issued arms, and shooting from or near vehicles is prohibited. Hunters must rely on licensed gun dogs during hunts.

This regulated approach is designed to balance hunting practices with conservation efforts.



