Rain makes weather even colder in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Intermittent rainfall continues in Islamabad, making the weather even colder. Various areas of the capital are experiencing light to moderate rainfall, while the G-10 sector has witnessed hailstorms, further increasing the chill in the air. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted more rain across the country tonight (Saturday). Weather experts predicted that rainfall is expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala. Additionally, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Layyah, and Dera Ismail Khan are also likely to experience showers. Rain is also forecasted in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, and Haripur. Areas including Malakand, Bajaur, Mardan, Mohmand, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, and Kurram are also expected to receive rainfall.

In Balochistan, Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Qilla Saifullah, Zhob, Loralai, Barkhan, and other areas are likely to experience rain. Snowfall is also predicted for the mountainous regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan.