Rana Tanveer condemns efforts to derail economic stability

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain has criticized attempts to derail the country’s progress toward economic stability through protests and long marches.

Speaking to the media in Muridke on Sunday, he dismissed efforts to create unrest and anarchy, including a planned protest on November 24, as destined to fail, just like similar past attempts.

He asserted that Pakistan, as a sovereign state, will not tolerate foreign interference in its internal affairs.

Rana Tanveer labeled the 2017 disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as the starting point of conspiracies against the country, followed by alleged manipulations in the 2018 elections.

He reaffirmed that all attempts to destabilize the democratic system and economic reforms would be countered, ensuring Pakistan remains on the path to development.