Sale of expired drugs on the rise in Kashmore

KANDH KOT - Defying the strict directives of health department, outdated, substandard, spurious and also Not for sale drugs are being sold at mostly private medical stores of district Kashmore. However district administration especially health department of kashmore have completely failed to stop of the sampling, spurious and expired medicines such as syrups, tablets and vaccines which have been sold last for several years at medical stores of kashmore. It is observed that non qualified and uneducated staff running medical stores across kashmore but government particularly health department are clueless in this regard. It is also irony to say that those who have been running medical stores in various parts of kashmore have no any experience of running of medicines. It was also observed that mostly people of far flung areas without reading precautions and expiry date they consume medicines and vaccines. It is learnt through sources that by the support of renowned doctors and health officials the sale of sampling (Not for sale) and also local brand medicines were being rampant throughout kashmore. Sources said that Medical Representatives (Medical RAPs) give sampling for free of cost to the doctors at their clinics and hospitals but greedy doctors sold those medicines to the medical stores on commision. It is also reported that mostly medical stores of kandhkot and it’s surroundings have not any licence or expired for running the medical stores. It is worthy to mention here that there is no proper check and balance from district administration, Drug officials and other authorities concerned resultantly the local , counterfeit, sampling and expired medicines are being sold at medical stores freely which is clearly harmful for human beings.

It is also observed that mostly patients of entire kashmore don’t get adequate treatment, essential drugs and equipments since medical officers always send them to private medicals. On the other hands untrained, uneducated and fake doctors are practising in mostoy areas of kashmore kandhkot and Tangwani whereas health department have not taken proper measures in this regard. In this connection local villagers of kandhkot and its surrounding areas staged sit in demonstration against non availability of essential drugs and equipments in public hospitals here on saturday. According to details, local villagers of various areas of kandhkot held a protest against health department. protestors namely Mahboob Ali, Abdul Gafoor, Rahib , Gul bahar , Khadim Ali and others complained that there is a acute shortage of medicines in public hospital sectors.They also complained that due to dearth of essential drugs and vaccines they have no any other option except to purchase medicines from the private drug stores. They further complained that due to allocation of heavy budget for health department they always had not gotten the vaccines as there is also lack of vaccines including snake,dog bite specially children diseases vaccines throughout kashmore. They demanded from Cheif Minister Sindh , Minister Health and other concerned to take strict action against kashmore health department and resolve the issue of medicines throughout sindh.