SAU’s Senate meeting discusses key agendas

HYDERABAD - The 29th meeting of the Senate of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tando Jam, was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri here Saturday. According to the SAU´s spokesman, the meeting was attended by MPA Imdad Ali Pitafi while Secretary Universities and Boards Muhammad Abbas Baloch and NED University´s Vice Chancellor Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, who represented the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad, participated online.

Other notable who attended the meeting included former SAU Vice Chancellor and Professor Emeritus Dr. A.Q. Mughal, ex-VC of Mehran University Jamshoro and representative of HEC Sindh Dr Abdul Qadeer Rajput, Pro VC SAU Umerkot Campus Dr Jan Muhammad Marri and Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi, besides other academic persons.

The spokesman informed that the meeting discussed 4 key agendas including the approval of annual receipts and payment accounts for development and non-development projects for the financial year 2022-23; the revised budget for 2023-24; budget estimates for 2024-25; and the presentation of the annual report for 2023.

Director Finance Syed Fida Hussain Shah presented the financial accounts and budgets while Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Dr Aijaz Ali Khooharo, presented the annual report.

Speaking on the occasion, the SAU´s VC stated that the Varsity has continued to progress with the support of the Sindh Government and relevant institutions. He underlined that improved financial discipline had resolved several operational issues and strengthened the institution’s academic, research and development activities.

Dr Marri expressed optimism that the enhanced administrative measures would enable the university to achieve further milestones and improved rankings.

The Senate members expressed their appreciation for the financial management and reforms besides commending the provincial government for increasing budget allocations for the higher education institutions.