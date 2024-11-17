Seasonal Price Fluctuation

Dry fruits, desi chicken broth, and soup have seen a steep rise in prices in open markets. This year, dry fruits have become unaffordable for many due to soaring costs. Peanuts, a favourite among people of all ages, have reached an unprecedented price of Rs 800 per kilogram. The rise in prices is attributed to new taxes, customs duties, and increased transportation costs.

A visit to the market reveals shocking price tags: plain soup at Rs 160, egg soup at Rs 180, special chicken egg soup at Rs 200, broth at Rs 140, and special broth cups at Rs 180. Peanuts are priced at Rs 800 per kilogram, roasted black gram ranges from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 per kilogram, pine nuts (chilgoza) cost between Rs 16,000 and Rs 20,000 per kilogram, while ordinary walnuts are Rs 800 per kilogram, and walnut kagzi of good quality is Rs 1,200 per kilogram. Mixed dry fruits are being sold for Rs 2,850 per kilogram, roasted cashews for Rs 3,650 per kilogram, and plain cashews for Rs 3,400 per kilogram.

Despite these dry fruits being locally produced, their exorbitant prices make them inaccessible. With nearly 40% of Pakistan’s population in the middle class, such price hikes on seasonal foods are unsustainable and must be addressed.

SINDHIA KHAN,

Karachi.