Sunday, November 17, 2024
Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib on Monday

Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib on Monday
Web Desk
7:51 PM | November 17, 2024
National

Sikh pilgrims are set to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on Monday to commemorate the 555th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

On Wednesday, they will proceed to Gurdwara Rohri Sahib in Eminabad before concluding their pilgrimage in Lahore.

The pilgrims praised Pakistan for its peaceful environment and the warm hospitality extended by its people. They expressed great satisfaction with the arrangements made by the Evacuee Trust Property Board.

Sikh women pilgrims also shared their positive experiences, highlighting the respect and warmth they received during their visit.

