Smog disrupts flight operations in Sialkot

SIALKOT - Due to severe smog and dense fog, flight schedule of domestic and international flights at Sialkot International Airport was affected. According to a spokesperson, due to severe smog and dense fog, the schedule of domestic and foreign flights was changed. However, all flights will operate as per the new schedule. One foreign flight was canceled today while all the remaining flights will operate as per the new schedule, said spokesperson.

Cattle-thief gang arrested

The district police busted a three-member cattle-thief gang, known as Sultanu gang. According to a police spokesperson, SHO City Daska police, along with a police team, arrested members of the gang, including the ringleader. During interrogation, Rs. 15,00,000 in cash, four cows and one buffalo were recovered from them. Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.