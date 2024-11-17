Smooth polling underway in PB-8 Sibi-Lahri by-election amid tight security

Polling in the Balochistan Assembly by-election for constituency PB-8 Sibi-cum-Lahri has been proceeding smoothly on Sunday. The process, which began at 8 a.m., will continue uninterrupted until 5 p.m., allowing over 116,000 registered voters to cast their ballots.

In light of security concerns, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared 34 polling stations as highly sensitive, implementing additional security measures to ensure a peaceful voting environment. CCTV cameras have been installed at these sensitive locations, with extra security personnel deployed to maintain order.

The by-election, initially scheduled for November 14, was postponed to November 17 due to security concerns raised by the Balochistan government. The region’s law and order situation was a key factor in the ECP’s decision to delay the vote.

The contest for the PB-8 seat is expected to be intense, with the main candidates being Pakistan People's Party’s (PPP) Sardar Kohyar Khan Domki and independent candidate Mir Asghar Khan Mari. Both candidates have been actively campaigning, and voter turnout is anticipated to be high as locals head to the polls under tightened security measures.