Sunday, November 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Smooth polling underway in PB-8 Sibi-Lahri by-election amid tight security

Smooth polling underway in PB-8 Sibi-Lahri by-election amid tight security
Web Desk
11:53 AM | November 17, 2024
National

Polling in the Balochistan Assembly by-election for constituency PB-8 Sibi-cum-Lahri has been proceeding smoothly on Sunday. The process, which began at 8 a.m., will continue uninterrupted until 5 p.m., allowing over 116,000 registered voters to cast their ballots.

In light of security concerns, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared 34 polling stations as highly sensitive, implementing additional security measures to ensure a peaceful voting environment. CCTV cameras have been installed at these sensitive locations, with extra security personnel deployed to maintain order.

The by-election, initially scheduled for November 14, was postponed to November 17 due to security concerns raised by the Balochistan government. The region’s law and order situation was a key factor in the ECP’s decision to delay the vote.

The contest for the PB-8 seat is expected to be intense, with the main candidates being Pakistan People's Party’s (PPP) Sardar Kohyar Khan Domki and independent candidate Mir Asghar Khan Mari. Both candidates have been actively campaigning, and voter turnout is anticipated to be high as locals head to the polls under tightened security measures.

PM expresses resolve to foil terrorists' nefarious designs

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1731817744.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024