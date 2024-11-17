Spanish delegation attends flag-lowering ceremony at Wagah Border

LAHORE - A delegation of Spanish Senate Foreign Affairs Committee members witnessed the flag-lowering ceremony during their visit to Wagah Border here on Saturday. Senior officers from the Punjab Rangers extended a warm welcome to the delegation upon their arrival and briefed them on the border marking and related activities. The delegation, accompanied by Rangers officials, toured the zero line at the Wagha Border. They admired the strong sense of nationhood they observed and patriotism of Pakistanis.