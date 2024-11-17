Sunday, November 17, 2024
Spanish delegation attends flag-lowering ceremony at Wagah Border

November 17, 2024
LAHORE  -  A delegation of Spanish Senate Foreign Affairs Committee members witnessed  the flag-lowering ceremony during their visit to Wagah Border here on Saturday. Senior officers from the Punjab Rangers extended a warm welcome to the delegation  upon their arrival and briefed them on the border marking and related activities. The delegation, accompanied by Rangers officials, toured the zero line at the Wagha Border. They admired the strong sense of nationhood they observed and patriotism of Pakistanis.

