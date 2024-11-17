Speaker Ayaz Sadiq stresses strengthening Pakistan-Spain ties

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq highlighted the significant opportunities for boosting cooperation between Pakistan and Spain in sectors such as agriculture, technology, trade, and tourism during a meeting with a Spanish Senate delegation in Islamabad.

Both sides discussed a variety of issues, including counter-terrorism, human rights, child labor, global peace, and climate change.

The Speaker praised Spain's efforts in promoting parliamentary diplomacy and strengthening ties between the two countries.

He also highlighted the shared commitment to democratic governance and parliamentary independence, emphasizing that increased delegation exchanges could lead to greater institutional cooperation.

Spanish parliamentarians expressed interest in exploring trade opportunities in Pakistan.