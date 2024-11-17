Spencer Johnson stars as Australia seal series

SYDNEY - Spencer Johnson delivered a match-winning performance, claiming a remarkable five-wicket haul to lead Australia to a decisive 13-run victory over Pakistan in the second T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday. With the win, Australia clinched the three-match series 2-0.

Chasing a modest target of 148, Pakistan faltered to 134 all out in the final over, despite a valiant unbeaten 37 from Irfan Khan. The visitors’ run-chase started disastrously, losing two wickets within the first three overs for just 17 runs.

Remarkably, Pakistan failed to hit a single boundary in the powerplay, with their only four coming from a wide on the first ball of the innings. Captain Mohammad Rizwan’s scratchy 16 off 26 balls, including just one boundary, ended when Johnson dismissed him. Johnson struck again on the next delivery, removing vice-captain Salman Ali Agha, leaving Pakistan in tatters at 44-4.

A 58-run partnership between Usman Khan and Irfan Khan offered brief hope for Pakistan. Usman top-scored with a fighting 52 off 38 balls, including four boundaries and a six, before falling to Johnson. Irfan, however, ran out of partners, finishing with 37 off 28 balls, which included five boundaries and a six. Johnson was the star bowler for Australia, returning figures of 5-26, while Adam Zampa chipped in with two wickets for 19 runs.

Earlier, Australia opted to bat first and retained the same XI that triumphed in the rain-hit first T20I in Brisbane. Pakistan, on the other hand, made one change, bringing in left-arm wrist-spinner Sufiyan Muqeem in place of Haseebullah Khan. Openers Matthew Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk provided Australia with a flying start, racing to the fastest team fifty in T20I history off just 19 balls. However, Haris Rauf halted their charge by dismissing Fraser-McGurk (20 off 9) and skipper Josh Inglis (0) in the fourth over.

Matthew Short top-scored with 32 off 17 balls, featuring four boundaries and two sixes, but his dismissal by Abbas Afridi left Australia struggling at 56-3 in five overs. Glenn Maxwell (21) and Marcus Stoinis (14) steadied the innings briefly before falling to Sufiyan Muqeem’s spin in consecutive overs.

Pakistan’s bowlers kept the hosts in check, with Haris Rauf leading the attack with outstanding figures of 4-22. Abbas Afridi claimed 3-17, while Sufiyan Muqeem impressed with 2-21. Aaron Hardie provided some late resistance for Australia, scoring 28 off 23 balls, including one boundary and a six. Australia finished on 147-9, a total that ultimately proved enough.

Scores in Brief

AUSTRALIA 147-9 (Short 32, Rauf 4-22, Abbas Afridi 3-17, Muqeem 2-21) beat PAKISTAN 134 (Usman 52, Irfan 37*, Johnson 5-26, Zampa 2-19) by 13 runs.