Terrorist Noor Wali Mehsud wants to show his presence in Pakistan by recording a video

ISLAMABAD - Afghanistan-based Fitna-Al Khwarij leader Noor Wali Mehsud’s plan to secretly sneak into Pakistan was exposed on Saturday. According to credible sources, militant leader Noor Wali Mehsud is planning to enter Pakistan through Shawal Valley in Waziristan.

Sources further revealed that Noor Wali Mehsud wants to record a video in Pakistan to show his presence, before fleeing again back to Afghanistan. The video, according to the nefarious plan would be released publicly once he reaches at his high hideout in Afghanistan.

The sources said Noor Wali Mehsud through his video wants to give a message to other terrorists that he is in Pakistan. Defense and security experts believe that by doing so, Noor Wali Mehsud wanted to record a video due to the pressure he was facing from other terrorist groups.

The low-level terrorists engaged in militancy in Pakistan are frustrated by the absence of militant commander Noor Wali in Pakistan and his lavish lifestyle in Afghanistan.

The sources said due to rapid intelligence-based successful operations across KP, particularly along with the border areas by the security forces of Pakistan, the morale of the terrorists has gone down.

Earlier last week, an audio recording of the telephonic conversation of Noor Wali Mehsud surfaced which revealed his efforts to prevent terrorists from leaving Pakistan to Afghanistan.

Defense experts believe that the audio established the fact that the Fitna-Al Khwarij leadership was hiding in Afghanistan, with their safe hideouts in the country being supported by the Afghan Taliban. Defense and security experts made it clear that Noor Wali Mehsud was misleading his followers in the name of Jihad and was deceiving them.