Three people injured in road accident

SIALKOT - Three people were injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a car at Kotli Ameer Ali to Lodhray village, Sialkot. According to Rescue spokesperson, seven-year-old Noor Fatima, 10-year-old Abdullah and 17-year-old Hamid were injured in the road accident at Kotli Ameer Ali to Lodhray village, Sialkot. Rescue 1122 provided the first aid to the injured and shifted them to a hospital.

DC, DPO visit Gurdwara Baabe Di Ber Sahib

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain along with District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq visited Gurdwara Baabe Di Ber Sahib, and reviewed the security and administrative affairs in detail. According to details, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain and DPO Rana Umar Farooq said that strict arrangements had been made for the security of pilgrims from home and abroad who are coming to participate in the 555th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak. They said that security had also been deployed at religious places of worship and monuments of Sikhs. DC Zulqarnain said that the constitution of Pakistan guarantees that the minorities have full freedom to live according to their religious beliefs. He said that in Sialkot, mutual relations among followers of all religions and sects are ideal and minorities are protected here. The organisers of the Gurdwara expressed their satisfaction over the security and administrative issues and said that special prayers were also being offered for the security and stability of the country of Pakistan during the special prayers in the Gurdwaras.