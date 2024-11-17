Titans and Aram Bagh Club secure wins in 9th Essa Lab Boys Basketball

LAHORE - Two more matches were decided in the 9th Essa Lab Boys Basketball Tournament, organised by Firdous Ittihad and Usman Basketball Club,at the International Abdul Nasir Aram Bagh Basketball Court, Karachi. In the first match of the day, Titans Malik defeated North Warriors in an exciting contest with a score of 45-34. For the winning team, Zain Naeem scored 14 points, Ali Azhar 12 and Irish Ali 10 points. On the losing side, Saeed Sarwar scored 16 points, Mutabbin Zafar 12 and Aliyan Malik 4 points. In the second match of the day, Aram Bagh Club dominated North Warriors with a convincing 62-39 victory. For the winning side, Ali Chanzeb shined with 20 points, including five three-pointers, while Zain-ul-Abideen contributed 12 points with three three-pointers, and Daniyal Khan scored 10 points. From the losing side, Azhar Bilal scored 15 points, while Islam Bukhari and Mutabbin Zafar chipped in with 8 points each. Technical officials and referees for the matches included Zahid Malik, Muhammad Ashraf, Amir Sharif, Michael Turner, Zaima Khatoon, Muhammad Usman, and Naeem Ahmed. Before the matches, players were introduced to Assistant Commissioner Hassan Zafar. Prominent personalities such as Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Tariq Hassan, and Abdul Hameed Baloch were also present.