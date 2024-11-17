YMCA workshop on climate change concludes in Lahore

A three-day workshop on ecological crises and climate change in Pakistan concluded on Sunday at the YMCA in Lahore.

The event, organized by Lahore YMCA in collaboration with the Asia Pacific Alliance of YMCAs and the Interfaith Cooperation Forum (ICF), brought together global experts and local participants.

The closing ceremony was chaired by Lahore YMCA President Asghar Suleman, with Director John William and Program Secretary Irum Nelson also present. Resource persons included Baiddio Manalasal (ICF Program Officer) from Korea, Nam Boo Won GS APAY, Santoshi Wagle from Nepal, Probin Tripura from Bangladesh, and General Secretary Emanuel Sarfraz.

In his closing remarks, Sarfraz stressed the importance of youth-led solutions to ecological challenges. The workshop featured activities such as tree planting and sustainable practices.

Sarfraz also announced plans to expand the training workshops to cities like Karachi, Sialkot, and Islamabad, where many participants originated. He highlighted Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate impacts, particularly the ongoing smog crisis, calling for urgent action.